Insider Selling: Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) CAO Sells 1,415 Shares of Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX - Get Free Report) CAO Sarah Elizabeth Schubach sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $32,530.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 137,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,746.25. This trade represents a 1.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Sarah Elizabeth Schubach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 31st, Sarah Elizabeth Schubach sold 1,416 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $32,001.60.

On Monday, March 16th, Sarah Elizabeth Schubach sold 1,415 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $36,450.40.

On Monday, March 2nd, Sarah Elizabeth Schubach sold 1,415 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $35,035.40.

On Wednesday, February 18th, Sarah Elizabeth Schubach sold 1,416 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $34,677.84.

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Dropbox Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of DBX traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.27. 3,241,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,978,265. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $24.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.00. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.69 and a twelve month high of $32.40.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Dropbox had a net margin of 20.17% and a negative return on equity of 37.47%. The business had revenue of $636.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Dropbox's revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DBX. William Blair reissued an "underperform" rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Dropbox from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Dropbox from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dropbox from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $27.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DBX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossby Financial LCC raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 937 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Dropbox by 228.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc NASDAQ: DBX is a leading provider of cloud-based file storage, collaboration, and productivity tools. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in San Francisco, California, the company offers a suite of services designed to help individuals and organizations securely store, share, and manage digital content. Dropbox has grown from a simple file-syncing application into an integrated collaboration platform used by millions of customers around the globe.

At its core, Dropbox provides cloud storage plans tailored for consumers and businesses.

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