Insider Selling: Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) VP Sells 5,436 Shares of Stock

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLT - Get Free Report) VP Lisa Haimovitz sold 5,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.30, for a total value of $539,794.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,026 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,293,481.80. This represents a 29.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lisa Haimovitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 25th, Lisa Haimovitz sold 5,315 shares of Enlight Renewable Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $498,759.60.

On Thursday, May 14th, Lisa Haimovitz sold 335 shares of Enlight Renewable Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $30,950.65.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Lisa Haimovitz sold 3,883 shares of Enlight Renewable Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $359,837.61.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Lisa Haimovitz sold 620 shares of Enlight Renewable Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $58,180.80.

On Thursday, May 7th, Lisa Haimovitz sold 737 shares of Enlight Renewable Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $68,356.75.

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Enlight Renewable Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ENLT opened at $103.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 1.51. Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $103.88.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Enlight Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 9.47%.The company had revenue of $156.49 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on ENLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $65.00 price objective on Enlight Renewable Energy and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Enlight Renewable Energy from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Enlight Renewable Energy from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho set a $37.00 price objective on Enlight Renewable Energy in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $60.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Enlight Renewable Energy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENLT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Enlight Renewable Energy by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 57,621 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 11,994 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 5,837,263 shares of the company's stock worth $264,965,000 after acquiring an additional 252,446 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,950,674 shares of the company's stock worth $225,058,000 after acquiring an additional 503,060 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 465.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 110,153 shares of the company's stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 90,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,745 shares of the company's stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664 shares in the last quarter. 38.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Enlight Renewable Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Enlight Renewable Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Enlight signed a 200 MW AC solar PPA with Google for Oklahoma data center operations, expanding its U.S. commercial customer base and boosting long-term project visibility. Article Title

Enlight signed a 200 MW AC solar PPA with Google for Oklahoma data center operations, expanding its U.S. commercial customer base and boosting long-term project visibility. Positive Sentiment: The stock also drew attention after reports that it surged on the Google power deal, reinforcing the market’s bullish reaction to the announcement. Article Title

The stock also drew attention after reports that it surged on the Google power deal, reinforcing the market’s bullish reaction to the announcement. Neutral Sentiment: Insider sales were reported by Amit Paz, Vice Chairman Yair Seroussi, and Director Shai Yeshayahu Weil, which can create some investor caution, but these transactions do not necessarily signal a change in the company’s fundamentals. Article Title

Insider sales were reported by Amit Paz, Vice Chairman Yair Seroussi, and Director Shai Yeshayahu Weil, which can create some investor caution, but these transactions do not necessarily signal a change in the company’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: One market note said the stock appears overvalued even after the rally, which could temper enthusiasm if investors worry the valuation has moved ahead of earnings growth. Article Title

About Enlight Renewable Energy

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. NASDAQ: ENLT is an independent power producer specializing in the development, financing, construction and operation of renewable energy assets. The company's portfolio encompasses utility-scale solar photovoltaic (PV) farms, onshore wind farms and energy storage facilities. By providing end-to-end project management—from site identification and feasibility studies through engineering procurement and construction (EPC) to long-term operations and maintenance—Enlight seeks to deliver reliable clean power under long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs).

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, Enlight has pursued an international growth strategy with operational and development projects in Israel and Western Europe.

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