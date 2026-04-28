Insider Selling: Equifax (NYSE:EFX) CEO Sells 37,791 Shares of Stock

Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX - Get Free Report) CEO Mark Begor sold 37,791 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.40, for a total value of $6,515,168.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 271,730 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,846,252. This trade represents a 12.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of Equifax stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $171.92. 1,160,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,621. Equifax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.02 and a 1 year high of $281.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.96 and a 200-day moving average of $204.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.56.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.17. Equifax had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 11.12%.The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equifax has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.340-8.740 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Equifax, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Equifax's previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Equifax's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Equifax from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Argus upgraded Equifax to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Equifax from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on Equifax from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $228.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Equifax

Institutional Trading of Equifax

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 6.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 392,560 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $100,703,000 after acquiring an additional 22,302 shares during the last quarter. Explore Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 34.6% during the third quarter. Explore Capital Management LLC now owns 40,930 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $10,500,000 after acquiring an additional 10,530 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 164.6% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 27.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 767,982 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $197,018,000 after acquiring an additional 163,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 34.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,441 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $98,364,000 after acquiring an additional 97,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company's stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc NYSE: EFX is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company's offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

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