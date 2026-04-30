Insider Selling: EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Sells 5,867 Shares of Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM - Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 5,867 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $67,411.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,914,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,492,465.27. This trade represents a 0.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 29th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,766 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $89,386.66.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,567 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $65,913.28.

On Thursday, April 23rd, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,503 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $63,559.65.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,443 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $65,261.57.

On Tuesday, April 21st, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,254 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $99,955.94.

On Thursday, April 16th, Eric Richard Remer sold 1,596 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $19,120.08.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,604 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $67,023.84.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Eric Richard Remer sold 12,000 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $141,240.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,700 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $100,224.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,500 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $119,490.00.

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EverCommerce Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of EVCM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.55. The company had a trading volume of 87,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,872. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01. EverCommerce Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $14.41.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $151.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $150.06 million. EverCommerce had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 2.99%.EverCommerce's revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EverCommerce Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on EverCommerce from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on EverCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Citizens Jmp lowered EverCommerce from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised EverCommerce from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $10.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EverCommerce

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverCommerce

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in EverCommerce by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,574 shares of the company's stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 11,996 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,649 shares of the company's stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,546 shares of the company's stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 5,995.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 49,859 shares of the company's stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 49,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company's stock.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce, Inc is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed for local service businesses. The company delivers an integrated platform that helps organizations manage customer interactions, streamline operations and facilitate recurring revenue. By combining multiple functions into a single interface, EverCommerce aims to simplify back-office processes and enhance the overall customer experience.

The company’s offerings encompass tools for appointment scheduling, payment processing, client relationship management, marketing automation, reputation management and reporting analytics.

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