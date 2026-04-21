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Insider Selling: Filtronic (LON:FTC) Insider Sells 65,151 Shares of Stock

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Filtronic logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Insider sale: Director Jonathan Neale sold 65,151 shares on April 21 at an average of GBX 244, generating proceeds of £158,968.44.
  • Price and volume action: Shares rose 2.1% to GBX 250.22 on heavy volume (7.44M vs. average 1.99M) and are trading near their one-year high of GBX 251; Filtronic has a market cap of £550.34M and a P/E of 60.29.
  • Analyst view and fundamentals: The consensus rating is "Buy" with an average target of GBX 213 (Berenberg reiterated a GBX 213 buy), and the company reported quarterly EPS of GBX 1.20 with a net margin of 17.8% and ROE of 26.93%.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Filtronic.

Filtronic plc (LON:FTC - Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Neale sold 65,151 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 244, for a total transaction of £158,968.44.

Filtronic Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of LON FTC traded up GBX 5.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 250.22. 7,436,904 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,991,038. Filtronic plc has a one year low of GBX 91 and a one year high of GBX 251. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 196.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 167.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. The company has a market cap of £550.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.29 and a beta of 0.73.

Filtronic (LON:FTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported GBX 1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Filtronic had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 26.93%. On average, analysts predict that Filtronic plc will post 3.0730129 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 213 target price on shares of Filtronic in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of GBX 213.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FTC

About Filtronic

(Get Free Report)

For leading global telecommunications, space, aerospace, and defence organisations, Filtronic provides the design and manufacturing of complex high-frequency, communication solutions. In today's data-driven world, Filtronic excels in transmitting vast amounts of analog data quickly and accurately over long distances. Our advanced solutions enhance connectivity, optimise bandwidth, and minimise latency. As pioneers in high-frequency mmWave technology, we tackle the toughest challenges in the market, which is why global tech leaders choose Filtronic for unmatched expertise and innovative solutions.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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