Insider Selling: Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) COO Sells 24,999 Shares of Stock

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE - Get Free Report) COO Shahar Tamari sold 24,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $920,213.19. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 3,931,686 shares in the company, valued at $144,725,361.66. The trade was a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shahar Tamari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 25th, Shahar Tamari sold 15,235 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $535,205.55.

On Friday, June 26th, Shahar Tamari sold 28,623 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $1,031,000.46.

On Thursday, June 18th, Shahar Tamari sold 2,110 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $68,596.10.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Shahar Tamari sold 14,556 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total transaction of $469,139.88.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Shahar Tamari sold 8,792 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $277,387.60.

On Thursday, June 4th, Shahar Tamari sold 7,874 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total transaction of $260,550.66.

On Monday, June 1st, Shahar Tamari sold 8,333 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $279,905.47.

On Thursday, May 21st, Shahar Tamari sold 3,387 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $102,490.62.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Shahar Tamari sold 4,946 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $148,478.92.

On Thursday, May 7th, Shahar Tamari sold 8,333 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $270,405.85.

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Global-e Online Stock Performance

Global-e Online stock opened at $37.31 on Tuesday. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.84 and a 52 week high of $41.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.40 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.98 and a 200-day moving average of $34.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Global-e Online to an "accumulate" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Global-e Online from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global-e Online currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $44.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLBE

Institutional Trading of Global-e Online

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Global-e Online by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,286 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 35,120 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Global-e Online by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 54,654 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 8,239 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 67.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at $5,428,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter worth $726,000. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-e Online Ltd. NASDAQ: GLBE is a leading cross-border e-commerce platform that enables online merchants to expand sales internationally. The company's cloud-based solution integrates with major e-commerce systems to offer localized checkout experiences, dynamic currency conversion, import duties and taxes calculation, fraud prevention, and compliance with local trade regulations. By managing the end-to-end complexities of global transactions, Global-e helps retailers streamline their international operations and deliver a seamless shopping experience to customers worldwide.

Central to Global-e's offering is a comprehensive suite of services that includes customizable checkout in the buyer's local language, real-time display of prices in over 140 currencies, support for region-specific payment methods, and transparent calculation of duties and taxes at point of sale.

Further Reading

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