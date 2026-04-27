Insider Selling: GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Insider Sells 500 Shares of Stock

GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS - Get Free Report) insider Samak Azar sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total value of $29,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 16,994 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,013,862.04. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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GlobalFoundries Price Performance

Shares of GlobalFoundries stock traded down $1.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,933,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,956,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.32. GlobalFoundries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $65.05.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. GlobalFoundries had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 13.05%.The company's revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. GlobalFoundries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GlobalFoundries Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GlobalFoundries

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GFS. WealthCollab LLC lifted its stake in GlobalFoundries by 674.7% in the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 705 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in GlobalFoundries by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 795 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GlobalFoundries by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in GlobalFoundries in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in GlobalFoundries by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 955 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on GlobalFoundries from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 target price on GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on GlobalFoundries from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research raised GlobalFoundries from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on GlobalFoundries from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GlobalFoundries has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $46.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries Company Profile

GlobalFoundries, Inc NASDAQ: GFS is a leading contract semiconductor manufacturer that provides wafer fabrication and related services to semiconductor companies and systems manufacturers. The company operates as a pure-play foundry, producing integrated circuits across a range of process technologies for customers in markets such as automotive, communications, consumer electronics, industrial, and aerospace. Its service offering spans process development, manufacturing, test and packaging support, and design enablement including process design kits (PDKs) and intellectual property (IP) libraries to help customers bring designs to production.

GlobalFoundries focuses on a portfolio of differentiated and specialty process nodes, offering technologies for radio-frequency (RF) and wireless, analog and mixed-signal, power management, embedded non-volatile memory, and silicon-on-insulator (SOI) process families.

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