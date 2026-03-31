Insider Selling: Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Insider Sells 46,413 Shares of Stock

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO - Get Free Report) insider L.P. Great-West Lifeco U.S. Holdings sold 46,413 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.46, for a total transaction of C$2,945,368.98.

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Great-West Lifeco Trading Up 1.8%

Great-West Lifeco stock traded up C$1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$65.00. The stock had a trading volume of 442,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,081. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a 12 month low of C$49.54 and a 12 month high of C$68.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$63.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$62.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$58.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.63.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Great-West Lifeco had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.96%.The company had revenue of C$8.34 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Great-West Lifeco Inc. will post 4.4525194 EPS for the current year.

Great-West Lifeco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Great-West Lifeco's previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Great-West Lifeco's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GWO. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Great-West Lifeco from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$67.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$60.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$59.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$68.00 to C$66.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Great-West Lifeco has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$67.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco is one of the three big Canadian life insurance firms. With just under half of the firm's profit and revenue in Canada, Great-West also operates in the U.S. and Europe. In Canada, Great-West provides both individual and group insurance. In the United States, Great-West operates Putnam Investments and defined-contribution recordkeeping firm Empower Retirement. In 2020, Great-West announced it would acquire Personal Capital and MassMutual's recordkeeping business. In Europe, Great-West offers life insurance, annuities, and reinsurance primarily in the U.K., Ireland, and Germany.

Further Reading

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