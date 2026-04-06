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Insider Selling: Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) CEO Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
Guidewire Software logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Michael George Rosenbaum, Guidewire's CEO, sold 1,200 shares on April 6 at an average price of $151.14 under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, leaving him with 217,606 shares (a ~0.55% reduction).
  • He has made multiple insider sales since January — including a 4,737-share sale on March 17 — totaling roughly $2.6 million of stock sold over the period.
  • Guidewire recently beat quarterly EPS and revenue estimates with revenue up 24% and its board authorized a $500 million buyback, while shares trade near $147.65 and the analyst consensus target is about $249.85.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE - Get Free Report) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.14, for a total value of $181,368.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 217,606 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,888,970.84. This represents a 0.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Michael George Rosenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 23rd, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.56, for a total value of $186,672.00.
  • On Tuesday, March 17th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,737 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.86, for a total transaction of $776,204.82.
  • On Monday, March 16th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00.
  • On Monday, March 9th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $199,608.00.
  • On Monday, February 23rd, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $150,600.00.
  • On Tuesday, February 17th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $152,400.00.
  • On Monday, February 2nd, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $168,012.00.
  • On Monday, January 26th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.32, for a total transaction of $192,384.00.
  • On Tuesday, January 20th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $187,512.00.
  • On Tuesday, January 13th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.87, for a total transaction of $217,044.00.

Guidewire Software Stock Down 2.1%

NYSE GWRE traded down $3.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $147.65. 832,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,651,809. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.37 and a 12 month high of $272.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.11, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.40. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 14.11%.The company had revenue of $359.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Guidewire Software

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 620.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the technology company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on GWRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $246.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Guidewire Software from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $249.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Guidewire Software

About Guidewire Software

(Get Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc develops software products and cloud services for property and casualty (P&C) insurance carriers. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, the company's offerings are designed to help insurers manage the core functions of their business—policy administration, billing and claims—while supporting digital engagement, analytics and operational modernization.

Guidewire's core product portfolio is commonly known as the InsuranceSuite, which includes PolicyCenter for policy administration, BillingCenter for billing and receivables, and ClaimCenter for claims management.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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