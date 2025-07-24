Insider Selling: HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE) Senior Officer Sells 133,625 Shares of Stock

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE - Get Free Report) Senior Officer Luke Rossy sold 133,625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.24, for a total transaction of C$433,385.96.

HIVE Digital Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CVE:HIVE traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$3.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,395,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,471. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is C$2.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.97. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$1.80 and a 1-year high of C$7.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$293.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 5.56.

About HIVE Digital Technologies

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

