Insider Selling: iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

iRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD - Get Free Report) CEO Roger Susi sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $227,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,202,500 shares in the company, valued at $200,295,350. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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iRadimed Price Performance

NASDAQ IRMD traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.14. 62,414 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,609. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $98.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.51. iRadimed Corporation has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $107.90.

iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 million. iRadimed had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 23.83%. iRadimed has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.480 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.060-2.210 EPS. Research analysts expect that iRadimed Corporation will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iRadimed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from iRadimed's previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. iRadimed's payout ratio is 45.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iRadimed by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of iRadimed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iRadimed by 827.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of iRadimed by 191.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 754 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of iRadimed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Freedom Capital raised shares of iRadimed to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of iRadimed in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of iRadimed in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of iRadimed in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Get Our Latest Report on IRMD

iRadimed Company Profile

iRadimed Corporation designs, develops and manufactures medical device solutions for MRI environments. The company's core product line consists of MRI-compatible infusion systems engineered to deliver precise fluid management during magnetic resonance imaging procedures. These devices are crafted to minimize electrical noise and interference, ensuring both patient safety and image clarity in diagnostic and interventional settings.

In addition to infusion pumps, iRadimed offers a range of complementary accessories and monitoring solutions tailored to MRI suites.

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