Insider Selling: Jabil (NYSE:JBL) EVP Sells 3,169 Shares of Stock

Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) EVP Andrew Priestley sold 3,169 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 57,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,842,340. This represents a 5.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Andrew Priestley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 10th, Andrew Priestley sold 4,000 shares of Jabil stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total transaction of $1,204,000.00.

Get Jabil alerts: Sign Up

Jabil Stock Performance

NYSE JBL traded up $3.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $333.76. 1,027,444 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,717. The business's fifty day moving average price is $269.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16. Jabil, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.75 and a 52 week high of $338.48.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 80.96%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. Jabil's payout ratio is 4.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jabil

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,199,646 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,129,207,000 after buying an additional 36,646 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,343,670 shares of the technology company's stock worth $762,424,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,913,157 shares of the technology company's stock worth $661,783,000 after buying an additional 42,422 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,884,545 shares of the technology company's stock worth $429,714,000 after buying an additional 591,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth $407,299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company's stock.

Jabil News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Jabil this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JBL. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Jabil from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $282.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $295.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Jabil from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $290.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JBL

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Jabil, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Jabil wasn't on the list.

While Jabil currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here