Insider Selling: J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) EVP Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT - Get Free Report) EVP Brian Webb sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $426,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 15,881 shares in the company, valued at $4,510,362.81. This trade represents a 8.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

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J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $287.44. 494,111 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,526. The company has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $245.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.46. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.12 and a 52-week high of $289.95.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.13%.The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company's revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services's dividend payout ratio is presently 27.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summitry LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.9% in the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,765 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 232 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,622 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $209.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $233.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JBHT

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to move freight efficiently across North America, including intermodal, dedicated contract services, full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), final mile delivery and specialized transport.

In its intermodal segment, J.B. Hunt leverages a network of rail and truck assets to transport containers and trailers on major U.S.

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