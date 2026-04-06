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Insider Selling: Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Insider Sells 3,853 Shares of Stock

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
Kelt Exploration logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Insider sale: David Gillis sold 3,853 shares on April 2 at C$8.84 for C$34,060.52, reducing his position by 4.66% to 78,821 shares valued at about C$696,778.
  • Stock and recent results: Kelt Exploration traded around C$9.03 (52‑week range C$4.90–C$9.62) and reported Q earnings of C$0.09 per share on C$132.64M revenue, with a net margin of 12.56%.
  • Analyst sentiment: Several firms raised price targets and issued Buy/Outperform ratings (targets now roughly C$10–C$12.50), leaving a consensus target of C$10.67.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL - Get Free Report) insider David Gillis sold 3,853 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.84, for a total transaction of C$34,060.52. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 78,821 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$696,777.64. The trade was a 4.66% decrease in their position.

Kelt Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:KEL traded up C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$9.03. 185,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,622. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$4.90 and a 52 week high of C$9.62. The firm has a market cap of C$1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13 and a beta of -0.28. The company's 50 day moving average price is C$8.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.87, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$132.64 million during the quarter. Kelt Exploration had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 5.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post 0.5224359 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Ventum Financial set a C$12.50 price objective on Kelt Exploration and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kelt Exploration presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$10.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kelt Exploration Ltd is an oil and gas company that focuses on the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. Assets for production are acquired through the purchase of other corporate entities or through a full-cycle exploration program. Kelt traditionally focuses its exploration activities on areas with multizone hydrocarbon potential in Canada. The company owns pipeline infrastructure in some of its core regions to help move its products to domestic markets.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL)

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