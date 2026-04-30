Insider Selling: Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Insider Sells 215,041 Shares of Stock

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO - Get Free Report) insider John Stephen Ions sold 215,041 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 267, for a total value of £574,159.47.

John Stephen Ions also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 29th, John Stephen Ions bought 76,298 shares of Liontrust Asset Management stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 267 per share, for a total transaction of £203,715.66.

On Wednesday, April 29th, John Stephen Ions bought 61,575 shares of Liontrust Asset Management stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 267 per share, for a total transaction of £164,405.25.

On Wednesday, April 29th, John Stephen Ions bought 43,258 shares of Liontrust Asset Management stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 267 per share, for a total transaction of £115,498.86.

On Wednesday, April 29th, John Stephen Ions bought 62,184 shares of Liontrust Asset Management stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 267 per share, for a total transaction of £166,031.28.

On Wednesday, April 29th, John Stephen Ions sold 89,849 shares of Liontrust Asset Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 267, for a total value of £239,896.83.

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Liontrust Asset Management Price Performance

LON LIO opened at GBX 267 on Thursday. Liontrust Asset Management PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 221.88 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 419.50. The stock's 50-day moving average is GBX 255.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 264.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of £162.03 million, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LIO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 200 to GBX 165 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 240 to GBX 235 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 270 price target on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of GBX 321.

View Our Latest Analysis on LIO

About Liontrust Asset Management

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited. Liontrust Asset Management Plc was founded in 1994 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

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