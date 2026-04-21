Insider Selling: Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) CEO Sells 18,839 Shares of Stock

Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA - Get Free Report) CEO Roger Jeffs sold 18,839 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $764,863.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,423,095 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $57,777,657. The trade was a 1.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Roger Jeffs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 15th, Roger Jeffs sold 25,000 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $1,003,500.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Roger Jeffs sold 3,300 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $132,000.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Roger Jeffs sold 32,744 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total value of $1,256,387.28.

On Friday, April 10th, Roger Jeffs sold 21,433 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $859,891.96.

On Thursday, April 9th, Roger Jeffs sold 25,000 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $1,003,000.00.

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Liquidia Stock Down 3.7%

NASDAQ LQDA traded down $1.41 on Tuesday, hitting $36.25. 1,160,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,754,068. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.46 and a 200 day moving average of $33.52. Liquidia Corporation has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $46.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $92.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $87.49 million. Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 209.33% and a negative net margin of 43.53%.The company's revenue was up 3072.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Liquidia Corporation will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Liquidia

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LQDA. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP bought a new position in Liquidia during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,148,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Liquidia by 428.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 420,621 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,507,000 after buying an additional 341,009 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Liquidia during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,214,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Liquidia during the fourth quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Liquidia during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LQDA. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Liquidia from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Liquidia from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Liquidia from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Lifesci Capital raised Liquidia to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Liquidia from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $43.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Liquidia

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Technologies, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. The company leverages its proprietary PRINT® (Particle Replication In Non-wetting Templates) platform to engineer precisely shaped and sized drug particles, with the goal of improving delivery, efficacy and safety profiles. By controlling particle characteristics at the nanoscale, Liquidia seeks to enhance respiratory and other therapies that depend on targeted delivery.

The company's lead product candidate, LIQ861, is a dry powder formulation of treprostinil designed for inhalation in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

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