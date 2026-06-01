Insider Selling: Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) Director Isaac Hosojiro Harris sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $860.00, for a total transaction of $3,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,400 shares in the company, valued at $7,224,000. The trade was a 32.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Lumentum Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of LITE stock traded up $50.04 on Monday, hitting $905.00. 7,895,399 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,968,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $72.29 and a one year high of $1,085.68. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $865.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $590.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.59 and a beta of 1.47.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $808.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.21 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Northland Securities set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $900.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $950.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,012.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LITE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumentum

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sachetta LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 35 shares of the technology company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Wiser Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 6,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 61 shares of the technology company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Lumentum by 687.5% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 63 shares of the technology company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Lumentum

Here are the key news stories impacting Lumentum this week:

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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