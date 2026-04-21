Insider Selling: Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Insider Sells 23,661 Shares of Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT - Get Free Report) insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 23,661 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $354,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 916,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,740,330. This represents a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 25th, Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 23,661 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $314,691.30.

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Lyft Price Performance

NASDAQ LYFT traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $14.75. The company had a trading volume of 14,785,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,799,450. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $25.54.

Lyft declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the ride-sharing company to reacquire up to 15.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore set a $21.00 price objective on Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research lowered Lyft from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lyft has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $19.55.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LYFT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,174 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc NASDAQ: LYFT operates a peer-to-peer ridesharing platform that connects passengers with drivers through a mobile application. Since its founding in 2012, the company has expanded beyond traditional ride-hailing to include bike and electric scooter rentals, while also offering rental cars and public transit options in select markets. Lyft's platform uses GPS mapping and dynamic pricing algorithms to optimize driver-passenger matches and route efficiency.

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Lyft primarily serves urban and suburban markets across the United States and Canada.

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