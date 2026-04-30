Insider Selling: MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL) Insider Sells 4,118 Shares of Stock

MaxLinear, Inc (NASDAQ:MXL - Get Free Report) insider Connie Kwong sold 4,118 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $238,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,947 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,838,926. This trade represents a 7.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

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MaxLinear Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of MXL stock traded up $3.23 on Thursday, hitting $70.75. The stock had a trading volume of 8,805,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,818. MaxLinear, Inc has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $73.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.55 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.09.

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $137.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.15 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 25.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. The firm's revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MaxLinear

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,326,387 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $232,279,000 after buying an additional 605,903 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,889,111 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $41,054,000 after buying an additional 628,719 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 419.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,149,589 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $37,467,000 after buying an additional 1,736,141 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,038,144 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $35,531,000 after buying an additional 28,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,826,259 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $29,366,000 after buying an additional 441,088 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MaxLinear News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting MaxLinear this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities set a $55.00 target price on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Loop Capital raised shares of MaxLinear from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of MaxLinear from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $44.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MXL

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc is a provider of radio-frequency (RF), analog, and mixed-signal integrated circuits for broadband communications, data center connectivity, and video infrastructure applications. The company's product portfolio includes high-performance RF front-end modules, broadband power amplifiers, optical and Ethernet transceivers, and network processors designed to support demanding signal processing requirements.

MaxLinear's semiconductor solutions are used by cable and satellite television operators, fiber-to-the-home service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and data center operators.

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