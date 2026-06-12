Insider Selling: Meridian (NASDAQ:MRDN) CEO Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Meridian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MRDN - Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Brian Goodman sold 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $91,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 472,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,160,917.52. This trade represents a 1.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Anthony Brian Goodman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 12th, Anthony Brian Goodman sold 10,000 shares of Meridian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $126,800.00.

On Thursday, June 11th, Anthony Brian Goodman sold 9,000 shares of Meridian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $117,180.00.

On Friday, May 22nd, Anthony Brian Goodman sold 12,196 shares of Meridian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $126,472.52.

On Monday, May 4th, Anthony Brian Goodman sold 10,000 shares of Meridian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $127,500.00.

On Monday, April 27th, Anthony Brian Goodman sold 10,000 shares of Meridian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $64,100.00.

On Friday, April 24th, Anthony Brian Goodman sold 10,000 shares of Meridian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $63,400.00.

On Thursday, April 23rd, Anthony Brian Goodman sold 2,000 shares of Meridian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $12,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Anthony Brian Goodman sold 4,603 shares of Meridian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $29,183.02.

On Friday, April 17th, Anthony Brian Goodman sold 404 shares of Meridian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $2,787.60.

On Thursday, April 16th, Anthony Brian Goodman sold 3,876 shares of Meridian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $26,821.92.

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Meridian Trading Up 11.8%

NASDAQ MRDN traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.32. 75,404 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,025. The company has a market cap of $181.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.67. Meridian Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $22.78. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRDN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Meridian had a negative return on equity of 99.65% and a negative net margin of 45.94%.The business had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meridian Holdings Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRDN. Wall Street Zen raised Meridian to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on Meridian in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a "sell (e+)" rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Sell" and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Read Our Latest Report on Meridian

Institutional Trading of Meridian

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Topline Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Meridian by 1,072.4% during the 3rd quarter. Topline Capital Management LLC now owns 623,909 shares of the company's stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 570,694 shares during the last quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meridian during the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meridian by 1,603.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 206,082 shares of the company's stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 193,982 shares during the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Meridian during the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Meridian by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 148,302 shares of the company's stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 79,382 shares during the period. 2.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Meridian

Meridian Holdings Inc is engaged in the online gaming and betting business, providing sports betting, online casino, and gaming operations across multiple jurisdictions in Europe, Africa, and Central and South America. The company has three reportable segments: MeridianBet Group, GMAG, and RKings & CFAC. The MeridianBet Group segment includes retail and online sports betting, casinos, and related gaming operations. The GMAG segment focuses on the resale of third-party gaming content, mainly serving customers in the Asia-Pacific region.

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