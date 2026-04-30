Insider Selling: Noble (NYSE:NE) SVP Sells 2,486 Shares of Stock

Noble Corporation PLC (NYSE:NE - Get Free Report) SVP Jennie Howard sold 2,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total value of $126,984.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 15,676 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $800,730.08. The trade was a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jennie Howard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 13th, Jennie Howard sold 6,094 shares of Noble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $255,948.00.

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Noble Stock Up 1.8%

NYSE NE traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.19. 2,223,660 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,731. Noble Corporation PLC has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $54.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company's 50-day moving average is $47.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Noble (NYSE:NE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Noble had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 7.17%.The firm had revenue of $785.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business's revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Noble Corporation PLC will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Noble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Noble's dividend payout ratio is 139.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Noble from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Noble from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Noble from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday. SEB Equity Research set a $33.00 price objective on Noble in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Noble from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $44.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NE

Institutional Trading of Noble

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Noble by 156.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noble during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Noble by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Noble by 819.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the company's stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noble during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.14% of the company's stock.

About Noble

Noble NYSE: NE is an offshore drilling company that provides drilling services to the global oil and gas industry. The firm operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units and delivers contract drilling solutions for exploration and production activities. Its core business centers on executing drilling programs for upstream energy companies across a range of water depths and operating environments.

Products and services include the operation and management of offshore drilling rigs — such as drillships, semisubmersibles and jackups — along with associated technical, engineering and project management services.

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