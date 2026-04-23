Insider Selling: Personal Group (LON:PGH) Insider Sells 40,530 Shares of Stock

Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH - Get Free Report) insider Sarah Mace sold 40,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 333, for a total transaction of £134,964.90.

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Personal Group Stock Down 1.5%

PGH opened at GBX 335 on Thursday. Personal Group Holdings Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 240 and a 52 week high of GBX 404. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 322.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 324.72. The firm has a market cap of £104.52 million, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.16.

Personal Group (LON:PGH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported GBX 23.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Personal Group had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 15.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that Personal Group Holdings Plc will post 19.0753425 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Personal Group from GBX 416 to GBX 415 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 522.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Personal Group

About Personal Group

Personal Group Holdings Plc AIM: PGH is a workforce benefits and health insurance provider. Its vision is to be the champion of affordable and accessible insurance and benefits, keeping businesses and their employees happy, healthy and protected. The Group is proud to support the health and wellbeing of c. 1.25 million UK employees. The Group's insurance provides employees with access to affordable, individual policies for hospital, recovery and death benefit plans. The Group's award-winning benefits platform, Hapi, brings together extensive employee benefits, discounts and rewards, in one responsive platform.

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