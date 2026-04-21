Insider Selling: Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) CEO Sells 113,862 Shares of Stock

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH - Get Free Report) CEO Matt Ehrlichman sold 113,862 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total transaction of $896,093.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 17,049,313 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $134,178,093.31. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Matt Ehrlichman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 14th, Matt Ehrlichman sold 145,882 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total transaction of $997,832.88.

On Thursday, April 9th, Matt Ehrlichman sold 121,293 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $867,244.95.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Matt Ehrlichman sold 71,167 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $511,690.73.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Matt Ehrlichman sold 6,988 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $48,776.24.

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Porch Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRCH traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,375,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Porch Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $19.44. The company has a market cap of $989.46 million, a PE ratio of -159.00 and a beta of 3.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day moving average of $9.67.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Porch Group had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 51.86%. The company had revenue of $112.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Porch Group, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Porch Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Porch Group by 956.3% during the third quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,521 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Porch Group by 444.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.48% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Porch Group from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Porch Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $17.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRCH

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a technology-driven home services platform designed to connect homeowners with professional contractors, maintenance providers and home improvement specialists. Through its online marketplace and proprietary software solutions, Porch enables users to research, compare and book services ranging from home repairs and remodeling to maintenance and renovations. The company's platform integrates detailed provider profiles, customer reviews and real-time appointment scheduling to streamline the process of sourcing and managing home projects.

In addition to its core marketplace, Porch offers software products tailored for service professionals.

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