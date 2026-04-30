Insider Selling: Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) CEO Sells 115,642 Shares of Stock

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH - Get Free Report) CEO Matt Ehrlichman sold 115,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $937,856.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 16,688,911 shares of the company's stock, valued at $135,347,068.21. This represents a 0.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Matt Ehrlichman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 24th, Matt Ehrlichman sold 123,518 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $948,618.24.

On Tuesday, April 21st, Matt Ehrlichman sold 121,242 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $984,485.04.

On Friday, April 17th, Matt Ehrlichman sold 113,862 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total value of $896,093.94.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Matt Ehrlichman sold 145,882 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $997,832.88.

On Thursday, April 9th, Matt Ehrlichman sold 121,293 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $867,244.95.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Matt Ehrlichman sold 71,167 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $511,690.73.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Matt Ehrlichman sold 6,988 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $48,776.24.

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Porch Group Stock Down 4.9%

Shares of Porch Group stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,403,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Porch Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $19.44. The firm's fifty day moving average is $7.65 and its 200-day moving average is $9.34. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.60 and a beta of 3.09.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $109.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 million. Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 51.86% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. On average, analysts anticipate that Porch Group, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRCH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Porch Group from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of Porch Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Porch Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $17.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PRCH

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Porch Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 448.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,795,064 shares of the company's stock worth $63,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,018 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 5,050,000 shares of the company's stock worth $46,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867,084 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 11,590,428 shares of the company's stock worth $105,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,736 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 264.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,084,265 shares of the company's stock worth $9,899,000 after purchasing an additional 786,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,747,000. Institutional investors own 48.48% of the company's stock.

More Porch Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Porch Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and operating improvement — Porch reported EPS of ($0.04) vs. consensus ($0.10) and revenue of $109.4M vs. est. $94.0M, with adjusted EBITDA improvement that management highlighted on the call. Porch Q1 Results

Q1 beat and operating improvement — Porch reported EPS of ($0.04) vs. consensus ($0.10) and revenue of $109.4M vs. est. $94.0M, with adjusted EBITDA improvement that management highlighted on the call. Positive Sentiment: Raised FY2026 revenue guidance — management lifted full‑year revenue guidance to $495M–$507M (above prior Street expectations), signaling confidence in growth that supports upside for forward estimates. Guidance Document

Raised FY2026 revenue guidance — management lifted full‑year revenue guidance to $495M–$507M (above prior Street expectations), signaling confidence in growth that supports upside for forward estimates. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support — at least one broker moved to a Buy (Oppenheimer coverage/press mention), adding buy-side validation after the quarter. Oppenheimer Buy Note

Analyst support — at least one broker moved to a Buy (Oppenheimer coverage/press mention), adding buy-side validation after the quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Insider sales disclosed and explained as tax-withholding — CEO, COO and CFO executed multiple stock sales in late April to cover tax obligations tied to vested awards; filings are public and company says these were routine, not opportunistic. These trades increase float in the near term but were pre-announced as tax-related. SEC Form 4 - CEO Sale

Insider sales disclosed and explained as tax-withholding — CEO, COO and CFO executed multiple stock sales in late April to cover tax obligations tied to vested awards; filings are public and company says these were routine, not opportunistic. These trades increase float in the near term but were pre-announced as tax-related. Neutral Sentiment: Call commentary and write-ups — summaries note stronger insurance margins and improved operating leverage; useful for modeling but not a definitive profitability turnaround yet. Earnings Call Highlights

Call commentary and write-ups — summaries note stronger insurance margins and improved operating leverage; useful for modeling but not a definitive profitability turnaround yet. Negative Sentiment: GAAP unprofitability persists — the company reported a small GAAP net loss (≈$4.7M for Q1), negative net margin and negative ROE; investors must weigh growth and adjusted profitability against continued GAAP losses. Porch Q1 Results

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a technology-driven home services platform designed to connect homeowners with professional contractors, maintenance providers and home improvement specialists. Through its online marketplace and proprietary software solutions, Porch enables users to research, compare and book services ranging from home repairs and remodeling to maintenance and renovations. The company's platform integrates detailed provider profiles, customer reviews and real-time appointment scheduling to streamline the process of sourcing and managing home projects.

In addition to its core marketplace, Porch offers software products tailored for service professionals.

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