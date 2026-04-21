Insider Selling: Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP) Major Shareholder Sells 426,005 Shares of Stock

Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPP - Get Free Report) major shareholder Rock Ventures L.P. Third sold 426,005 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $17,176,521.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,709,228 shares of the company's stock, valued at $270,516,072.96. The trade was a 5.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

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Rapport Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RAPP traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $36.95. 428,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,850. Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $42.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.63.

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts expect that Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RAPP shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Rapport Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Rapport Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 10th. They issued a "strong-buy" rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Rapport Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $53.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on Rapport Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rapport Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Rapport Therapeutics by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company's stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Rapport Therapeutics by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,282 shares of the company's stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Rapport Therapeutics by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,316 shares of the company's stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,959 shares of the company's stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period.

Rapport Therapeutics Company Profile

Rapport Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted therapies for patients with cancer. The company leverages a proprietary discovery engine to identify novel tumor-associated antigens and develop tailored biologic and small-molecule candidates designed to modulate key oncogenic pathways. With a pipeline comprising multiple preclinical and early clinical assets, Rapport is committed to advancing precision medicine approaches and addressing unmet needs in oncology.

Rapport’s discovery engine combines high-throughput screening, molecular profiling and in vivo validation to accelerate the progression of lead candidates from the laboratory to clinical evaluation.

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