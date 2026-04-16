Insider Selling: Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Director Sells 1,202,375 Shares of Stock

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW - Get Free Report) Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 1,202,375 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $11,927,560.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 30,111,287 shares in the company, valued at $298,703,967.04. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ae Red Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 15th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 692,936 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $6,721,479.20.

On Monday, April 13th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 790,393 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $7,730,043.54.

On Friday, April 10th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 581,018 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total transaction of $5,409,277.58.

On Thursday, April 9th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 542,368 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total transaction of $5,081,988.16.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 407,776 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total transaction of $4,147,081.92.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 2,500,000 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $23,625,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 7,500,000 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $68,625,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 81,319 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $814,003.19.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 996,927 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $10,068,962.70.

On Monday, March 16th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 97,066 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $976,483.96.

Get Redwire alerts: Sign Up

Redwire Stock Performance

Redwire stock traded up $1.37 on Thursday, hitting $11.28. The company's stock had a trading volume of 33,973,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,643,230. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.61. Redwire Corporation has a one year low of $4.87 and a one year high of $22.25.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $108.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.78 million. Redwire had a negative net margin of 67.55% and a negative return on equity of 13.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Redwire Corporation will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redwire

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Redwire by 601.1% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Redwire by 1,725.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Redwire by 1,054.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,016 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Redwire during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Redwire by 308.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,862 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.10% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RDW has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Redwire in a report on Thursday, December 18th. They issued a "sector weight" rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Redwire in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Redwire from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Redwire from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Redwire from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $13.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Redwire

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation is a space infrastructure company specializing in the design, engineering and manufacturing of mission-critical hardware and software for the spaceflight industry. The company's offerings include deployable structures, solar power systems, radio frequency antennas, advanced composites and transparent optics. Redwire serves a broad customer base that spans civil space agencies, national defense organizations and commercial satellite operators, helping enable missions ranging from communications and Earth observation to deep-space exploration.

Formed through the strategic combination of several specialized space technology firms, Redwire's portfolio encompasses both flight-proven hardware and cutting-edge in-space manufacturing capabilities.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Redwire, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Redwire wasn't on the list.

While Redwire currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here