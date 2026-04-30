Insider Selling: Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Insider Sells 1,490 Shares of Stock

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY - Get Free Report) insider Donald Bergstrom sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $22,037.10. Following the transaction, the insider owned 418,557 shares in the company, valued at $6,190,458.03. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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Relay Therapeutics Trading Up 3.1%

RLAY stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,389,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773,398. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.57. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $17.32. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.10.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 million. Analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. JonesTrading assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a "hold" rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $20.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Relay Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Relay Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 288.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company's stock.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of precision therapies for oncology. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company was founded in 2016 with the goal of targeting dynamic protein motion using an integrated scientific platform. Relay Therapeutics leverages computational modeling, structural biology, and experimental validation to identify small-molecule drug candidates that modulate the behavior of disease-associated proteins.

The company's core business activity centers on its proprietary drug-discovery engine, which combines high-performance computing—including molecular dynamics simulations—with advanced experimental techniques such as cryo-electron microscopy and biophysical screening.

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