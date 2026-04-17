Insider Selling: Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Insider Sells 120,000 Shares of Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD - Get Free Report) insider Mark Goldsmith sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.09, for a total value of $18,010,800.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 276,698 shares in the company, valued at $41,529,602.82. This trade represents a 30.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

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Revolution Medicines Price Performance

RVMD stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.63. 4,758,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,394,615. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.92. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.00 and a 52-week high of $155.70. The company has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.30). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Revolution Medicines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,807 shares of the company's stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 33,821 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $921,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 126,921 shares of the company's stock worth $5,927,000 after buying an additional 32,694 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 157.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 175,448 shares of the company's stock worth $8,193,000 after buying an additional 107,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tema Etfs LLC boosted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 34.7% in the third quarter. Tema Etfs LLC now owns 126,921 shares of the company's stock worth $5,927,000 after buying an additional 32,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Revolution Medicines

Here are the key news stories impacting Revolution Medicines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Takeover speculation persists after positive interpretation of daraxonrasib clinical data, which can support M&A interest and investor upside. Why Revolution Medicines still looks like a prime takeover target

Takeover speculation persists after positive interpretation of daraxonrasib clinical data, which can support M&A interest and investor upside. Positive Sentiment: Lifesci Capital nudged its Q4 2026 EPS forecast slightly higher (from -$2.09 to -$2.08), a small positive signal on model outlook and analyst sentiment.

Lifesci Capital nudged its Q4 2026 EPS forecast slightly higher (from -$2.09 to -$2.08), a small positive signal on model outlook and analyst sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Public reporting noted the company entered underwriting agreements and moved to raise capital via equity and convertible notes — confirms the financing plan but adds no new terms beyond the filing coverage. Revolution Medicines Raises Capital via Equity and Convertible Notes

Public reporting noted the company entered underwriting agreements and moved to raise capital via equity and convertible notes — confirms the financing plan but adds no new terms beyond the filing coverage. Negative Sentiment: Revolution closed concurrent upsized offerings: 12,147,887 common shares at $142.00 and $500M of 0.50% convertible senior notes due 2033, raising ~$2.225B gross. The large equity issuance (including full underwriter option) is dilutive and often pressures near-term share price despite improving cash runway. Revolution Medicines Announces Closing of Concurrent Upsized Public Offerings

Revolution closed concurrent upsized offerings: 12,147,887 common shares at $142.00 and $500M of 0.50% convertible senior notes due 2033, raising ~$2.225B gross. The large equity issuance (including full underwriter option) is dilutive and often pressures near-term share price despite improving cash runway. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright cut multiple quarterly and full‑year EPS forecasts materially (Q1–Q4 and FY2026 revisions lower), signaling weaker near‑term profitability expectations and adding downward pressure on sentiment.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RVMD shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Revolution Medicines to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Friday, February 27th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $78.94.

Read Our Latest Report on RVMD

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies to treat RAS-dependent cancers and other diseases driven by the RAS/MAPK pathway. The company's research efforts target historically “undruggable” proteins, aiming to inhibit critical nodes in cell signaling that promote tumor growth and therapeutic resistance.

The lead pipeline includes RMC-4630, a SHP2 inhibitor; RMC-6291, a selective KRAS G12C inhibitor; and RMC-6236, a pan-RAS inhibitor designed to address multiple RAS mutations.

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