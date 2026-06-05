Insider Selling: Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total transaction of $836,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 481,396 shares of the company's stock, valued at $40,283,217.28. The trade was a 2.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

HOOD stock traded down $5.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.47. The stock had a trading volume of 35,199,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,844,258. The company's 50 day moving average price is $77.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.10. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $153.86. The stock has a market cap of $74.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.35.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 41.12% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $106.54.

Read Our Latest Report on Robinhood Markets

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vision Financial Markets LLC increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 200 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 527.8% during the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 226 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Robinhood Markets

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Positive Sentiment: Robinhood is benefiting from the end of FINRA’s Pattern Day Trader rule, which removes the $25,000 minimum for day trading and should make the platform more attractive to smaller retail accounts. Article link

Robinhood is benefiting from the end of FINRA’s Pattern Day Trader rule, which removes the $25,000 minimum for day trading and should make the platform more attractive to smaller retail accounts. Positive Sentiment: The company is also getting attention for opening SpaceX IPO access to everyday investors, a move that could bring in new users, deposits, and more engagement on Robinhood’s platform. Article link

The company is also getting attention for opening SpaceX IPO access to everyday investors, a move that could bring in new users, deposits, and more engagement on Robinhood’s platform. Positive Sentiment: Director Meyer Malka bought 181,000 shares for about $15.1 million, adding to a prior purchase last week. Insider buying is often seen as a confidence signal from management. Article link

Director Meyer Malka bought 181,000 shares for about $15.1 million, adding to a prior purchase last week. Insider buying is often seen as a confidence signal from management. Positive Sentiment: Robinhood is expanding its wealth-management push through TradePMR, with advisor-network tools, AI features, lending perks, and broader access for RIAs, which could support longer-term revenue growth beyond retail trading. Article link

Robinhood is expanding its wealth-management push through TradePMR, with advisor-network tools, AI features, lending perks, and broader access for RIAs, which could support longer-term revenue growth beyond retail trading. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs recently raised its price target on HOOD to $105 and kept a buy rating, reinforcing a constructive analyst view on the stock. Article link

Goldman Sachs recently raised its price target on HOOD to $105 and kept a buy rating, reinforcing a constructive analyst view on the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Robinhood’s presentation at the Piper Sandler fintech conference and other commentary this week were largely updates on strategy and execution rather than immediate earnings catalysts. Article link

Robinhood’s presentation at the Piper Sandler fintech conference and other commentary this week were largely updates on strategy and execution rather than immediate earnings catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Some articles also highlight ongoing valuation and competitive concerns, with investors still watching whether Robinhood can prove its new products translate into durable earnings growth. Article link

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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