Insider Selling: Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Insider Sells 10,837 Shares of Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) insider Steven Quirk sold 10,837 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total transaction of $931,006.67. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 81,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,043,674.99. This represents a 11.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Robinhood Markets Trading Down 6.6%

Shares of HOOD stock traded down $5.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.47. 35,199,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,844,258. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $153.86. The company's 50-day moving average price is $77.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.35.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 41.12%.The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Robinhood Markets's revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Key Robinhood Markets News

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Positive Sentiment: Robinhood is benefiting from the end of FINRA’s Pattern Day Trader rule, which removes the $25,000 minimum for day trading and should make the platform more attractive to smaller retail accounts. Article link

Robinhood is benefiting from the end of FINRA’s Pattern Day Trader rule, which removes the $25,000 minimum for day trading and should make the platform more attractive to smaller retail accounts. Positive Sentiment: The company is also getting attention for opening SpaceX IPO access to everyday investors, a move that could bring in new users, deposits, and more engagement on Robinhood’s platform. Article link

The company is also getting attention for opening SpaceX IPO access to everyday investors, a move that could bring in new users, deposits, and more engagement on Robinhood’s platform. Positive Sentiment: Director Meyer Malka bought 181,000 shares for about $15.1 million, adding to a prior purchase last week. Insider buying is often seen as a confidence signal from management. Article link

Director Meyer Malka bought 181,000 shares for about $15.1 million, adding to a prior purchase last week. Insider buying is often seen as a confidence signal from management. Positive Sentiment: Robinhood is expanding its wealth-management push through TradePMR, with advisor-network tools, AI features, lending perks, and broader access for RIAs, which could support longer-term revenue growth beyond retail trading. Article link

Robinhood is expanding its wealth-management push through TradePMR, with advisor-network tools, AI features, lending perks, and broader access for RIAs, which could support longer-term revenue growth beyond retail trading. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs recently raised its price target on HOOD to $105 and kept a buy rating, reinforcing a constructive analyst view on the stock. Article link

Goldman Sachs recently raised its price target on HOOD to $105 and kept a buy rating, reinforcing a constructive analyst view on the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Robinhood’s presentation at the Piper Sandler fintech conference and other commentary this week were largely updates on strategy and execution rather than immediate earnings catalysts. Article link

Robinhood’s presentation at the Piper Sandler fintech conference and other commentary this week were largely updates on strategy and execution rather than immediate earnings catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Some articles also highlight ongoing valuation and competitive concerns, with investors still watching whether Robinhood can prove its new products translate into durable earnings growth. Article link

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HOOD shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Robinhood Markets from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $106.54.

View Our Latest Analysis on HOOD

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 49,870 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 15,885 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,105,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 63,957 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 32,933 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 89,676 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,396,000 after purchasing an additional 14,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,316,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company's stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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