Insider Selling: Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells 87,227 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) insider John Bicket sold 87,227 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $2,533,944.35. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 112,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,279,745. This represents a 43.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 30th, John Bicket sold 72,816 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $2,074,527.84.

On Tuesday, April 28th, John Bicket sold 103,857 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $3,063,781.50.

On Wednesday, April 15th, John Bicket sold 96,690 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $2,705,386.20.

On Tuesday, April 14th, John Bicket sold 167,210 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $4,447,786.00.

On Thursday, April 2nd, John Bicket sold 10,009 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $309,878.64.

On Wednesday, April 1st, John Bicket sold 116,486 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $3,704,254.80.

On Tuesday, March 31st, John Bicket sold 137,405 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $4,320,013.20.

On Tuesday, February 17th, John Bicket sold 263,900 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $6,827,093.00.

On Wednesday, February 4th, John Bicket sold 208,536 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $5,255,107.20.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, John Bicket sold 55,364 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $1,396,833.72.

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Samsara Price Performance

IOT stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.72. The company had a trading volume of 8,556,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,651,108. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $48.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.74.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Samsara had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $444.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $422.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Samsara has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.120-0.130 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.650-0.690 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,660,513 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,689,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208,553 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Samsara by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,134,549 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,174,620,000 after buying an additional 3,417,849 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Samsara by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 20,518,332 shares of the company's stock valued at $764,308,000 after buying an additional 1,242,122 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Samsara by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,878,112 shares of the company's stock valued at $421,079,000 after buying an additional 4,401,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Samsara by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,213,972 shares of the company's stock valued at $397,536,000 after buying an additional 3,322,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Samsara from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, March 6th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Samsara in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Samsara from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Samsara currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $46.18.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IOT

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

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