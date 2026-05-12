Insider Selling: SEA (NYSE:SE) COO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) COO Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.78, for a total transaction of $867,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 340,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,505,200. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gang Ye also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 11th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $836,700.00.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $883,900.00.

On Monday, May 4th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $857,500.00.

On Friday, May 1st, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.14, for a total value of $861,400.00.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.32, for a total value of $833,200.00.

On Monday, April 27th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.92, for a total value of $859,200.00.

On Friday, April 24th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $845,700.00.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $859,900.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total value of $895,600.00.

On Friday, April 17th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total value of $921,500.00.

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SEA Trading Down 1.9%

SEA stock opened at $85.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.63. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $77.05 and a 52 week high of $199.30. The stock has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 6.93%.SEA's revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on SEA from $226.00 to $120.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $121.00 target price on SEA and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on SEA from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.66.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SE

Key SEA News

Here are the key news stories impacting SEA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sea Limited reported Q1 2026 revenue of $7.1 billion , up 46.6% year over year , and net income of $438.2 million , showing continued strong top-line growth and profitability. Article Sea Limited Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Sea Limited reported Q1 2026 revenue of , up , and net income of , showing continued strong top-line growth and profitability. Positive Sentiment: Gross profit rose 40.7% year over year and adjusted EBITDA increased 9.3% , suggesting the business is still scaling efficiently despite broader market volatility. Article Sea Limited Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Gross profit rose year over year and adjusted EBITDA increased , suggesting the business is still scaling efficiently despite broader market volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Management’s reported earnings of $0.67 per share came in below analysts’ expectations of $0.77 , which may temper enthusiasm even though revenue beat estimates. Article Earnings report and conference call

Management’s reported earnings of came in , which may temper enthusiasm even though revenue beat estimates. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders, including COO Gang Ye and insiders Jingye Chen and Yanjun Wang, sold shares in recent days. While the sales were relatively small versus their holdings, insider selling can pressure sentiment around the stock. Article SEC insider filing

Institutional Trading of SEA

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,886,441 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $515,894,000 after buying an additional 521,782 shares during the period. Charles Lim Capital Ltd grew its position in SEA by 172.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 750,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $95,678,000 after acquiring an additional 475,000 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in SEA by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,791,660 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $228,549,000 after acquiring an additional 350,840 shares during the last quarter. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,282,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 718,949 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $83,750,000 after purchasing an additional 175,746 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited NYSE: SE is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea's digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

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