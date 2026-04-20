Insider Selling: SEA (NYSE:SE) Insider Sells 800 Shares of Stock

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) insider Jingye Chen sold 800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total transaction of $73,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 223,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,550,024. The trade was a 0.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jingye Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 15th, Jingye Chen sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.89, for a total transaction of $71,112.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Jingye Chen sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $68,600.00.

On Friday, April 10th, Jingye Chen sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $68,592.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Jingye Chen sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.62, for a total value of $69,296.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Jingye Chen sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total value of $66,384.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Jingye Chen sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total transaction of $66,128.00.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Jingye Chen sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total transaction of $65,496.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Jingye Chen sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $64,088.00.

On Thursday, March 19th, Jingye Chen sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total value of $64,776.00.

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SEA Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE:SE opened at $91.32 on Monday. The company's 50 day moving average is $92.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.70. The company has a market cap of $53.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.69. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $77.05 and a twelve month high of $199.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.28). SEA had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 6.93%.The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business's revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Key SEA News

Here are the key news stories impacting SEA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade/valuation argument — A Seeking Alpha piece upgraded SE, arguing ~22x P/E looks attractive given strong revenue and EBITDA growth and stable contributions from Garena and Monee, supporting a recovery thesis. Read More.

Analyst upgrade/valuation argument — A Seeking Alpha piece upgraded SE, arguing ~22x P/E looks attractive given strong revenue and EBITDA growth and stable contributions from Garena and Monee, supporting a recovery thesis. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Brokers remain constructive — Multiple sell‑side firms maintain buy/outperform ratings and MarketBeat shows a "Moderate Buy" consensus with a material upside to current levels, which can attract buyers if fundamentals hold. Read More.

Brokers remain constructive — Multiple sell‑side firms maintain buy/outperform ratings and MarketBeat shows a "Moderate Buy" consensus with a material upside to current levels, which can attract buyers if fundamentals hold. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Small routine insider sales — Executives like Jingye Chen and Yanjun Wang sold small lots (800 shares each) at ~ $88.89; these look like routine diversification rather than a definitive red flag. Read More.

Small routine insider sales — Executives like Jingye Chen and Yanjun Wang sold small lots (800 shares each) at ~ $88.89; these look like routine diversification rather than a definitive red flag. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership concentration — Roughly ~60% of SE is held by institutions; that concentration can amplify moves in either direction but also reflects continued professional investor interest. Read More.

Institutional ownership concentration — Roughly ~60% of SE is held by institutions; that concentration can amplify moves in either direction but also reflects continued professional investor interest. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Large director selling — Director David Y. Ma executed very large block sales (hundreds of thousands of shares across filings, totaling ~$30M+), significantly trimming his stake; large director sales typically weigh on sentiment and liquidity. Read More.

Large director selling — Director David Y. Ma executed very large block sales (hundreds of thousands of shares across filings, totaling ~$30M+), significantly trimming his stake; large director sales typically weigh on sentiment and liquidity. Read More. Negative Sentiment: COO sale — COO Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares (~3% of his holding) at ~ $88.88; multiple senior‑level sales this month amplify negative optics for near‑term sentiment. Read More.

COO sale — COO Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares (~3% of his holding) at ~ $88.88; multiple senior‑level sales this month amplify negative optics for near‑term sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Mixed Q1 results — SE beat revenue but missed EPS ($0.63 vs. $0.91 est.), showing strong top‑line growth but earnings/margin variability that keeps short‑term sentiment fragile. Read More.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $226.00 to $120.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of SEA in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $166.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in SEA by 5.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,642,304 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $135,999,000 after purchasing an additional 88,431 shares in the last quarter. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SEA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 13,016 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 718,949 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $83,750,000 after acquiring an additional 175,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Align Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,897,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company's stock.

About SEA

Sea Limited NYSE: SE is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea's digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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