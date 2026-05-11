Insider Selling: Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) CEO Sells 8,900 Shares of Stock

Silicom Ltd (NASDAQ:SILC - Get Free Report) CEO Liron Eizenman sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $402,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $701,065. The trade was a 36.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

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Silicom Price Performance

Silicom stock opened at $44.87 on Monday. Silicom Ltd has a 1-year low of $13.34 and a 1-year high of $48.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.03 million, a P/E ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 1.59. The company's 50-day moving average is $24.07 and its 200 day moving average is $18.95.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.11. Silicom had a negative net margin of 16.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $19.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 million.

Institutional Trading of Silicom

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Silicom in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Silicom by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,670 shares of the technology company's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Silicom in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Silicom by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,685 shares of the technology company's stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Silicom in the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. 52.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd. is an Israel‐based provider of advanced networking infrastructure products designed to enhance data throughput, security, and functionality in enterprise, cloud, telecommunications, and edge‐computing environments. The company develops and manufactures a range of network interface cards (NICs), specialized adapters, and turnkey network appliances that support high‐performance packet processing, encryption, compression, and traffic optimization. Silicom's solutions are engineered to offload complex network functions from central processing units, enabling customers to achieve greater efficiency, reliability, and scalability in their data centers.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Lod, Israel, Silicom has grown from a niche hardware developer into a global supplier of connectivity and networking solutions.

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