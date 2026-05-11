Insider Selling: Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) CFO Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Silicom Ltd (NASDAQ:SILC - Get Free Report) CFO Eran Gilad sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $265,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

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Silicom Price Performance

Shares of SILC stock opened at $44.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $256.03 million, a PE ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.07 and a 200-day moving average of $18.95. Silicom Ltd has a one year low of $13.34 and a one year high of $48.92.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.97 million. Silicom had a negative return on equity of 9.30% and a negative net margin of 16.57%.

Institutional Trading of Silicom

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SILC. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Silicom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Silicom by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,670 shares of the technology company's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Silicom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Silicom by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,685 shares of the technology company's stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Silicom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. 52.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd. is an Israel‐based provider of advanced networking infrastructure products designed to enhance data throughput, security, and functionality in enterprise, cloud, telecommunications, and edge‐computing environments. The company develops and manufactures a range of network interface cards (NICs), specialized adapters, and turnkey network appliances that support high‐performance packet processing, encryption, compression, and traffic optimization. Silicom's solutions are engineered to offload complex network functions from central processing units, enabling customers to achieve greater efficiency, reliability, and scalability in their data centers.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Lod, Israel, Silicom has grown from a niche hardware developer into a global supplier of connectivity and networking solutions.

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