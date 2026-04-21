Insider Selling: Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION) Director Sells 2,948 Shares of Stock

Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SION - Get Free Report) Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 2,948 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Saturday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total value of $131,244.96. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,964,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,991,738.48. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Orbimed Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 17th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 52,397 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $2,341,097.96.

On Thursday, April 16th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 226,906 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $10,287,918.04.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 235,863 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total value of $10,528,924.32.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 47,814 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $2,128,201.14.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 29,063 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total value of $1,295,628.54.

On Monday, February 2nd, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 1,890 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $84,237.30.

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Sionna Therapeutics Stock Performance

Sionna Therapeutics stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.79. 353,348 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,818. Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.97 and a fifty-two week high of $46.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 3.01. The firm's 50 day moving average is $37.94 and its 200-day moving average is $38.63.

Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Analysts predict that Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued a "market outperform" rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $50.57.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sionna Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sionna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000.

About Sionna Therapeutics

Sionna Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing next-generation RNA therapeutics for oncology and immunology indications. Leveraging proprietary lipid nanoparticle and coacervate delivery technologies, the company aims to overcome key challenges associated with stability, targeting and immune activation that have historically limited the clinical performance of mRNA-based medicines. Its strategic focus spans both solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as selected autoimmune disorders, reflecting a broad ambition to harness the power of messenger RNA in diverse therapeutic areas.

At the heart of Sionna’s approach is a platform that combines optimized ionizable lipids with bespoke surface chemistries to enhance payload delivery, intracellular release and endosomal escape.

Further Reading

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