Insider Selling: Software Circle (LON:SFT) Insider Sells 128,034 Shares of Stock

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Software Circle Trading Down 0.3%

Software Circle plc ( LON:SFT Get Free Report ) insider Simon Barrell sold 128,034 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 15, for a total transaction of £19,205.10.

Software Circle stock opened at GBX 15.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 16.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 21.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £60.27 million, a PE ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 0.13. Software Circle plc has a 12-month low of GBX 13.22 and a 12-month high of GBX 32.40.

About Software Circle

Software Circle plc AIM: SFT has a mission: to be a leading serial acquirer and operator of Vertical Market Software businesses in the UK and Ireland - a permanent home for software leaders, teams, and customers. These are mission-critical systems, deeply embedded in the day-to-day workflows of users. We help founders find the right exit strategy, acquiring businesses at appropriate valuations, supporting their organic growth over time, and reinvesting the free cash flow they generate into further value-accretive opportunities.

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