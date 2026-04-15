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Insider Selling: Software Circle (LON:SFT) Insider Sells 128,034 Shares of Stock

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026

Key Points

  • Insider sale: Director Simon Barrell sold 128,034 shares on April 14 at an average price of GBX 15, generating £19,205.10 in proceeds.
  • Software Circle shares opened at GBX 15.45 and were down about 0.3%, with a market cap of £60.27m; the stock trades below its 50- and 200-day moving averages and shows a PE ratio of -21.76.
  • The company positions itself as a serial acquirer of Vertical Market Software businesses in the UK and Ireland, focusing on buying, operating and reinvesting cash flow into further acquisitions.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Software Circle plc (LON:SFT - Get Free Report) insider Simon Barrell sold 128,034 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 15, for a total transaction of £19,205.10.

Software Circle Trading Down 0.3%

Software Circle stock opened at GBX 15.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 16.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 21.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £60.27 million, a PE ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 0.13. Software Circle plc has a 12-month low of GBX 13.22 and a 12-month high of GBX 32.40.

About Software Circle

(Get Free Report)

Software Circle plc AIM: SFT has a mission: to be a leading serial acquirer and operator of Vertical Market Software businesses in the UK and Ireland - a permanent home for software leaders, teams, and customers. These are mission-critical systems, deeply embedded in the day-to-day workflows of users. We help founders find the right exit strategy, acquiring businesses at appropriate valuations, supporting their organic growth over time, and reinvesting the free cash flow they generate into further value-accretive opportunities.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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