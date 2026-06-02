Insider Selling: Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Director Sells 100 Shares of Stock

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO - Get Free Report) Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $20,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,707 shares in the company, valued at $341,400. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 21st, Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 200 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $35,564.00.

On Friday, May 15th, Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 100 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.20, for a total value of $17,820.00.

On Friday, March 13th, Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 193 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.60, for a total value of $33,697.80.

On Thursday, March 12th, Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 7 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,330.00.

Get Southern Copper alerts: Sign Up

Southern Copper Trading Up 3.5%

SCCO traded up $6.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,230,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.38. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $179.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.94. Southern Copper Corporation has a 52 week low of $88.73 and a 52 week high of $223.88.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 34.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that Southern Copper Corporation will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Southern Copper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Southern Copper's dividend payout ratio is 66.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Scotiabank reissued an "underperform" rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $133.00) on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America downgraded Southern Copper from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and increased their price target for the company from $162.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Southern Copper from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Southern Copper from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $145.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Southern Copper

Institutional Trading of Southern Copper

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, United Community Bank acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company's stock.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation NYSE: SCCO is a large, integrated copper producer whose operations span the full value chain from exploration and mining to smelting, refining and the sale of copper and other metal products. The company produces a range of copper products including copper concentrate and refined cathodes, and recovers valuable byproducts such as molybdenum, silver and zinc. Southern Copper concentrates on high-volume, long-life assets designed to support steady production and processing capabilities.

Southern Copper's operations are concentrated in Peru and Mexico, where it owns and operates multiple large-scale mining and processing facilities.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Southern Copper, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Southern Copper wasn't on the list.

While Southern Copper currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here