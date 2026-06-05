Insider Selling: Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) CFO Sells 33,062 Shares of Stock

Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) CFO Andrew Kang sold 33,062 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $3,925,451.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 68,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,160,669.09. The trade was a 32.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Andrew Kang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 19th, Andrew Kang sold 5,597 shares of Strategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.78, for a total value of $927,870.66.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Andrew Kang sold 2,373 shares of Strategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $328,257.09.

On Thursday, March 12th, Andrew Kang sold 916 shares of Strategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $125,721.00.

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Strategy Trading Down 6.9%

Shares of Strategy stock traded down $8.93 on Friday, hitting $120.44. 41,735,189 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,553,520. Strategy Inc has a one year low of $104.17 and a one year high of $457.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.35. The company has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 3.49.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($38.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($37.39). Strategy had a negative net margin of 2,482.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($16.49) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Strategy Inc will post 116.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Strategy from $320.00 to $265.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen upped their price target on Strategy from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $163.00 price target on Strategy and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $313.93.

Read Our Latest Report on MSTR

Institutional Trading of Strategy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DV Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Strategy by 90.7% in the first quarter. DV Trading LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the software maker's stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy in the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Lavelle Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy in the first quarter worth approximately $3,106,000. Maripau Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Strategy by 13.0% in the first quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the software maker's stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Complete Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy in the first quarter worth approximately $285,000. 59.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Strategy

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

About Strategy

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

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