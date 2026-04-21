Insider Selling: Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Major Shareholder Sells 4,483 Shares of Stock

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS - Get Free Report) major shareholder Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 4,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $134,579.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,027,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,838,285.16. The trade was a 0.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Oasis Management Co Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 17th, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 44,323 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $1,328,803.54.

On Thursday, April 16th, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 29,788 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $895,725.16.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 10,243 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $310,362.90.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 3,148 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $94,691.84.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 9,400 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $283,598.00.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 5,417 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $163,105.87.

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Stratus Properties Price Performance

Shares of STRS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.97. The stock had a trading volume of 27,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,187. Stratus Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $32.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.16 million, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company's 50-day moving average is $30.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.57.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter. Stratus Properties had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 40.06%.The company had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Stratus Properties

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Stratus Properties by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,265 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Stratus Properties by 348.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,451 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stratus Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Stratus Properties by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,465 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Stratus Properties by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,488 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. 61.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STRS. Weiss Ratings upgraded Stratus Properties from a "sell (d)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Stratus Properties from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Analysis on Stratus Properties

About Stratus Properties

Stratus Properties, Inc NASDAQ: STRS is a publicly traded real estate investment and management company focused on acquiring, owning and operating single-tenant commercial properties in the United States. The company targets net‐lease assets in the office, industrial and retail sectors, seeking long-term, creditworthy tenants under triple-net leases that transfer property-related expenses to lessees. Stratus Properties employs a disciplined investment strategy designed to generate stable, risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders.

Since its initial public offering in 2014, Stratus Properties has built a diversified portfolio of properties across major metropolitan and secondary markets.

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