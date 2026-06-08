Insider Selling: Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) CEO Sells 49,100 Shares of Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI - Get Free Report) CEO Rob Holmes sold 49,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.88, for a total transaction of $5,002,308.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 217,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,121,713.80. This trade represents a 18.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

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Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock traded down $1.09 on Monday, reaching $100.60. 451,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,262. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.61 and a 1-year high of $108.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $323.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Texas Capital Bancshares's payout ratio is 10.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on TCBI shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $104.09.

Get Our Latest Report on Texas Capital Bancshares

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,603 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 560,070 shares of the bank's stock valued at $41,837,000 after purchasing an additional 20,231 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 29.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 107,761 shares of the bank's stock valued at $8,050,000 after buying an additional 24,538 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 34.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,559 shares of the bank's stock valued at $11,875,000 after buying an additional 37,982 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, Texas Capital Bank. The company specializes in providing commercial banking services to middle-market companies, entrepreneurs, professional service firms, real estate developers, and not-for-profit organizations. Its broad range of offerings includes commercial lending, treasury and cash management, real estate finance, equipment finance, and energy lending, all designed to address the unique financial needs of businesses navigating growth and market challenges.

In addition to its core commercial banking capabilities, Texas Capital Bancshares delivers private banking and wealth management services for business owners and high-net-worth individuals.

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