Insider Selling: TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) CEO Sells 29,549 Shares of Stock

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) CEO Ernie Herrman sold 29,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.46, for a total value of $4,652,785.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 552,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,051,761. This trade represents a 5.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ernie Herrman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 5th, Ernie Herrman sold 10,002 shares of TJX Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $1,607,121.36.

On Thursday, June 4th, Ernie Herrman sold 28,000 shares of TJX Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $4,432,960.00.

Get TJX Companies alerts: Sign Up

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.69. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,831,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,266,007. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.84 and a 52 week high of $165.82. The company's 50-day moving average is $156.82 and its 200-day moving average is $155.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $177.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.62.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The business had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and set a $182.00 target price (up from $168.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $174.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna raised its stake in TJX Companies by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna now owns 163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company's stock.

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TJX Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TJX Companies wasn't on the list.

While TJX Companies currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here