Insider Selling: Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) COO Sells 3,900 Shares of Stock

Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,280.46, for a total transaction of $4,993,794.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,609,656. This trade represents a 52.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Joel Reiss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 16th, Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of Transdigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,243.70, for a total transaction of $4,850,430.00.

Get Transdigm Group alerts: Sign Up

Transdigm Group Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of TDG traded down $44.68 on Thursday, reaching $1,230.01. 386,230 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,129. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,247.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,304.21. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1,123.61 and a 12 month high of $1,623.82.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $8.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 29.07%. Transdigm Group's revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.83 earnings per share. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 37.420-39.340 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TDG shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,804.00 to $1,800.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Transdigm Group from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Transdigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Transdigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Transdigm Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,567.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on Transdigm Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transdigm Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its stake in Transdigm Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 793 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 2,526 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,308 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $7,059,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 69,286 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $92,140,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Transdigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company's stock.

About Transdigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Transdigm Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Transdigm Group wasn't on the list.

While Transdigm Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here