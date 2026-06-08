Insider Selling: Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Insider Sells 28,000 Shares of Stock

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL - Get Free Report) insider Kimberly Marshall sold 28,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $1,964,760.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 33,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,329,012.47. The trade was a 45.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

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Travel + Leisure Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of TNL traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.20. 1,344,315 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,829. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.37. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52-week low of $47.61 and a 52-week high of $81.00. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.17.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.85% and a negative return on equity of 48.06%. The business had revenue of $961.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $954.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company's revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Travel + Leisure's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.42%.

Institutional Trading of Travel + Leisure

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 293.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 959 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 791 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. 87.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TNL. Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $85.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co NYSE: TNL is a leisure travel company headquartered in Orlando, Florida, that specializes in vacation ownership, membership programs and branded travel experiences. The company operates an extensive portfolio of vacation clubs and destination services, offering members access to resorts, hotels, cruises and guided tours in markets around the world. Through its flagship membership brands, Travel + Leisure Co provides curated vacation packages, exchange services and unique travel itineraries that cater to both individual and family travelers.

In addition to its membership offerings, Travel + Leisure Co manages a network of resort properties and hospitality assets across North America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

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