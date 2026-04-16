Insider Selling: Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Director Sells 32,750 Shares of Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX - Get Free Report) Director Roy Baynes sold 32,750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,352,247.50. Following the sale, the director owned 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,375. The trade was a 46.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Travere Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of TVTX stock traded down $1.41 on Thursday, hitting $39.54. 4,561,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,193,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.80 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.37. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.88 and a 52 week high of $43.31.

Key Headlines Impacting Travere Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Travere Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: FDA granted full approval for Filspari in FSGS, expanding Travere’s rare-kidney franchise and adding an estimated ~30,000 U.S. patients to the addressable market — a clear revenue/earnings growth catalyst. Read More.

FDA granted full approval for Filspari in FSGS, expanding Travere’s rare-kidney franchise and adding an estimated ~30,000 U.S. patients to the addressable market — a clear revenue/earnings growth catalyst. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Market response to the approval was strong: outlets reported a roughly 37% share jump as investors priced first-mover status, premium pricing potential and material uptake for Filspari. Read More.

Market response to the approval was strong: outlets reported a roughly 37% share jump as investors priced first-mover status, premium pricing potential and material uptake for Filspari. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Multiple brokerages raised ratings and price targets after the approval (examples cited in coverage), providing incremental analyst support for higher valuation assumptions. Read More.

Multiple brokerages raised ratings and price targets after the approval (examples cited in coverage), providing incremental analyst support for higher valuation assumptions. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Company-hosted commentaries and transcripts are clarifying label scope and commercial strategy — useful for modeling uptake but not yet translating into concrete sales figures. Read More.

Company-hosted commentaries and transcripts are clarifying label scope and commercial strategy — useful for modeling uptake but not yet translating into concrete sales figures. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually high options activity and elevated trading volume around the approval-driven move indicate speculative positioning that can amplify short-term swings. Read More.

Unusually high options activity and elevated trading volume around the approval-driven move indicate speculative positioning that can amplify short-term swings. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling was reported (including planned Rule 10b5-1 sales by the CEO, CFO and other executives) — many trades were disclosed as tax- or pre-arranged-plan related but the size of sales can fuel near-term supply and investor caution. Read More.

Significant insider selling was reported (including planned Rule 10b5-1 sales by the CEO, CFO and other executives) — many trades were disclosed as tax- or pre-arranged-plan related but the size of sales can fuel near-term supply and investor caution. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts warn that recent estimate-revision trends and elevated expectations could limit near-term upside and raise pullback risk after a fast, large run-up. Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $42.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TVTX

Institutional Trading of Travere Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 12.4% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,161 shares of the company's stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,604.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,642 shares of the company's stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, KVP Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $3,477,000.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: TVTX is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, dedicated to the development and commercialization of therapies for rare kidney and genetic disorders. The company's mission is to address unmet needs in conditions with limited treatment options by focusing on diseases that affect small patient populations. Travere combines research, development and commercial capabilities to bring innovative medicines to market.

The company's lead product is sparsentan, a dual endothelin angiotensin receptor antagonist that has received accelerated approval from the U.S.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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