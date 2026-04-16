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Insider Selling: TSS (NASDAQ:TSSI) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
TSS logo with Construction background
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Key Points

  • CEO Darryll Dewan sold 50,000 shares on April 14 at an average price of $15.00 for $750,000, reducing his holding by about 8.27% to 554,471 shares (valued ~ $8.32M); the sale was disclosed in an SEC filing.
  • TSS shares traded up ~5.5% to $14.97 on heavy volume; the company has a market cap of $415.7M, a trailing PE of 28.25, and a 52-week range of $6.50–$31.94.
  • Analysts are mixed but modestly positive: two Buy and two Hold ratings produce a MarketBeat consensus of "Moderate Buy" with a $17.17 average price target.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

TSS Inc. (NASDAQ:TSSI - Get Free Report) CEO Darryll Dewan sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 554,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,317,065. This represents a 8.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TSS Trading Up 5.5%

NASDAQ:TSSI traded up $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $14.97. 1,881,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,286. The stock has a market cap of $415.72 million, a PE ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average of $11.68. TSS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.94.

TSS (NASDAQ:TSSI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.91 million during the quarter. TSS had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 6.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TSS

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of TSS in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of TSS in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of TSS in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of TSS in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of TSS by 81.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,129 shares of the company's stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSSI shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on TSS in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They set a "buy" rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of TSS in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded TSS from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded TSS to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TSS currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $17.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on TSSI

About TSS

(Get Free Report)

TSS, Inc offers planning, design, engineering, construction management, commissioning and maintenance services. It provides these services primarily for specialized facilities such as data centers, communications rooms, call centers, laboratories, trading floors, network operations centers, medical facilities and similar environments. TSS Inc, formerly known as Fortress International Group, Inc, is based in Columbia, United States.

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Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for TSS (NASDAQ:TSSI)

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