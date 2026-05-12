Insider Selling: Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Director Sells 675,000 Shares of Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) Director Andrew Stafman sold 675,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.54, for a total value of $130,639,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,620,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $313,534,800. This trade represents a 29.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

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Twilio Price Performance

TWLO stock traded down $6.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,967,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,897,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.84 and a 1-year high of $203.71. The stock has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company's 50 day moving average price is $136.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.71.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.34 billion. Twilio had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 1.96%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Twilio has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,653 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the technology company's stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Twilio by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,128 shares of the technology company's stock worth $11,208,000 after acquiring an additional 32,027 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Twilio this week:

Positive Sentiment: BTIG Research reaffirmed its buy rating on Twilio and set a $215 price target, suggesting further upside from current levels. BTIG Research Reaffirms Buy Rating On Twilio With $215 Price Target

BTIG Research reaffirmed its rating on Twilio and set a price target, suggesting further upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Needham & Company raised its price target on Twilio from $200 to $250 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling stronger confidence in the company’s execution and growth prospects. Twilio Price Target Raised to $250.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company raised its price target on Twilio from and reiterated a rating, signaling stronger confidence in the company’s execution and growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: Monness Crespi & Hardt also turned more upbeat, lifting its target from $200 to $246 with a buy rating, adding to the bullish analyst momentum around the stock. Twilio Price Target Raised by Monness Crespi & Hardt

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised Twilio to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Twilio from $130.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Twilio from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 target price on Twilio in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Twilio from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $193.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TWLO

About Twilio

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

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