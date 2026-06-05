Insider Selling: Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.85, for a total transaction of $6,237,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 8,728,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,721,854,866.50. The trade was a 0.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Patrizio Vinciarelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.08, for a total transaction of $6,541,600.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.10, for a total transaction of $6,842,000.00.

On Friday, April 24th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 4,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.09, for a total transaction of $1,092,360.00.

On Thursday, April 16th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 40,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $7,905,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 50,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.21, for a total transaction of $9,660,500.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 19,778 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,128.78.

On Thursday, April 9th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 24,943 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total transaction of $4,670,077.89.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 50,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.70, for a total transaction of $9,185,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 23,179 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total transaction of $4,170,597.47.

On Friday, March 20th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 44,076 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.88, for a total transaction of $7,928,390.88.

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Vicor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VICR traded down $31.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $274.86. 537,739 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,710. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.01 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.74. Vicor Corporation has a 1-year low of $41.76 and a 1-year high of $361.89.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $112.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.05 million. Vicor had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business's revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vicor Corporation will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,692 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,183 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Vicor by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,238 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vicor by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VICR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Vicor in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vicor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Vicor from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vicor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vicor has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $228.33.

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About Vicor

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company's product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

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