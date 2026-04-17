Insider Selling: Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) CFO Sells 2,717 Shares of Stock

Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) CFO Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 2,717 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $29,723.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 317,594 shares in the company, valued at $3,474,478.36. The trade was a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Sergio Passos Ribeiro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 15th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 2,590 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $27,479.90.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,421 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $15,247.33.

On Monday, April 13th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,890 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $19,920.60.

On Friday, April 10th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 269 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $2,878.30.

On Thursday, April 9th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,985 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $21,041.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,894 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $19,962.76.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 445 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $4,605.75.

On Monday, April 6th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,470 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $15,493.80.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 659 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $6,866.78.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,325 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $14,058.25.

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Vinci Compass Investments Price Performance

Shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $11.18. 88,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,219. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.03 million, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 5.13. Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $13.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.85.

Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $47.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.84 million. Vinci Compass Investments had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 22.89%. Research analysts expect that Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vinci Compass Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This is an increase from Vinci Compass Investments's previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Vinci Compass Investments's dividend payout ratio is presently 111.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vinci Compass Investments

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in Vinci Compass Investments during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments in the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments in the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,055 shares of the company's stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.07% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VINP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vinci Compass Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vinci Compass Investments presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $14.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Vinci Compass Investments

About Vinci Compass Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors.

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