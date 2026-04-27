Insider Selling: Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Insider Sells 5,952 Shares of Stock

Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) insider Fernando Lovisotto sold 5,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $67,971.84. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,121,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,807,164.56. The trade was a 0.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Fernando Lovisotto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Fernando Lovisotto sold 5,734 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $63,475.38.

On Monday, April 20th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 2,106 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $23,524.02.

On Friday, April 17th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 4,622 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $51,211.76.

On Thursday, April 16th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 7,551 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $82,607.94.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 7,198 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $76,370.78.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 3,950 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $42,383.50.

On Monday, April 13th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 5,249 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $55,324.46.

On Friday, April 10th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 737 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $7,885.90.

On Thursday, April 9th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 5,515 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $58,459.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 5,263 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $55,998.32.

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Vinci Compass Investments Stock Down 4.3%

VINP stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.02. The company had a trading volume of 834,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,067. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.13. The company has a market capitalization of $720.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.23. Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.61.

Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Vinci Compass Investments had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 22.89%.The company had revenue of $47.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.84 million. Analysts forecast that Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vinci Compass Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Vinci Compass Investments's previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. Vinci Compass Investments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VINP shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Research raised Vinci Compass Investments to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vinci Compass Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $14.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Vinci Compass Investments

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vinci Compass Investments

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VINP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 266.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,866 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 125,711 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vinci Compass Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 12.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,743 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 38,154 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 44,801 shares of the company's stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 15,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its position in Vinci Compass Investments by 7.4% during the third quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 4,038,396 shares of the company's stock worth $43,413,000 after buying an additional 278,612 shares during the period. 34.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vinci Compass Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors.

Further Reading

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